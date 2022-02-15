Compound Feed Market in Vietnam to Record 5.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Demand for Meat & Meat-based Products to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compound feed market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 10080.00 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The compound feed market share growth in Vietnam by the domestic production segment will be significant for revenue generation. The presence of several large facilities such as Dabaco, Masan, Greenfeed, Vina, and Lai Thieu will drive the domestic production segment in the coming years.

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam: Demand for meat and meat-based products to drive growth

The key factor driving the compound feed market growth in Vietnam is the high demand for meat and meat-based products. The demand for higher quality meat at lower prices has been increasing over the years, and economic progress has increased customers' spending power, the majority of which is oriented toward the consumption of cattle meat. In the past, the Vietnamese government, agencies, and ministries implemented many programs, such as the livestock development strategy, to boost the livestock industry, which resulted in increased output and meat consumption. Major foreign feed manufacturers are expanding into Vietnam by acquiring aquaculture and poultry feed businesses. Numerous government initiatives, such as the Livestock Development Strategy, have aided in the increase of domestic meat production and consumption. Poultry feed was the most consumed commodity due to the public predilection for white chicken and duck flesh. Hence, the regional market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam: Stiff competition from international vendors to impede growth

The key challenge to the compound feed market growth in Vietnam is the stiff competition from international vendors such as Cargill of the US, De Heus of Holland, and Charoen Pokphand Group of Thailand that dominate Vietnam's compound feed sector. Feed millers face considerable obstacles in the short term, including a lack of logistical capacity, which limits both import and export. It is expected that the smaller ones will either depart or be acquired by the larger ones during the forecast period. Some feed millers are not following the feed and farm strategy of building and operating farms. This method compels them to examine alternative strategies to compete with those who own farms, such as C.P., and can undertake internal sales of feed to their farms. This will act as a major challenge and will negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Compound Feed Market in Vietnam Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Compound Feed Market in Vietnam includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovation

The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Compound Feed Market In Vietnam: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the compound feed market in Vietnam by Production type (domestic production and imports) and product type (poultry feed, cattle and buffaloes, and others).

