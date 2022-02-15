Organic Tea Market in US to Record 4.40% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Increasing Health Benefits of Organic Tea to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic tea market in us is expected to grow by USD 70.91 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% as per the latest market research report by Technavio. The organic tea market share growth in the US by the organic herbal tea segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is an increasing demand for organic herbal tea in the US as consumers now prefer organic herbal tea over conventional tea. This is mostly due to the increasing awareness of the associated health benefits of organic tea. Consumers are looking for organic and eco-friendly products and are even ready to pay a premium price for such products. The rising disposable income, the growing health awareness among consumers about the benefits of tea, the rising population across the country, and the rising trends of herbal products among the young population are expected to boost the expansion of the organic herbal tea segment during the forecast period.

Organic Tea Market in US: Increasing health benefits of organic tea to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the organic tea market in the US is the increasing health benefits of organic tea. Consumers prefer to consume organic tea over other beverages because it contains herbs and medicinal plant extracts that are beneficial for the body. Tea products infused with healthy ingredients protect against cold and improve digestion and immunity. Vendors are offering tea products containing hibiscus flower petals, which help in minimizing blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Tea products containing ginger, citrus, and mint help to relax a tired body. The growing consumer awareness about the availability of such tea products and their benefits will boost the sales of these products. This demand for low-calorie tea will lead to the expansion of the organic tea market in the US during the forecast period.

Organic Tea Market in US: Impact of overconsumption of tea to Impede growth

The impact of overconsumption of tea will be a major challenge for the organic tea market in the US during the forecast period. The intake of tea is good for health in various aspects. However, the excessive consumption of tea is not preferable. According to nutritionists, the ideal consumption of tea should not be more than three cups a day. The major threat of overconsumption of tea is that tea can be addictive. The excess consumption of tea increases the intake of caffeine as well. High caffeine levels reduce the absorption abilities of tubules, thus causing dehydration. The high intake of caffeine also leads to bloating, which is caused due to unwanted water retention because of dehydration. The excessive consumption of tea is also associated with various other side effects such as osteoporosis (weakness of bones), stomach ache, nausea, and constipation. Therefore, the negative impact of overconsumption of tea may restrict the demand for tea.

Organic Tea Market in US Value Chain Analysis



The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Organic Tea Market in US includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Organic Tea Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the organic tea market in the US by Product (organic herbal tea, organic green tea, and organic black tea) and Distribution Channel (supermarket and hypermarket, health food stores, independent retailers, and others).

Organic Tea Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.40 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arbor Teas, Davidsons Organics, East West Tea Co. LLC, Equal Exchange, Five Mountians, Heavenly Tea Inc., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, The Art of Tea LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WorldPantry.com Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

