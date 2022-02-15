Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa to Record 5.91% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG & Boston Scientific Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%. Technavio's latest research report on the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The endoscopy devices market share growth in Africa by the endoscope segment will be significant for revenue generation. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the endoscopy devices market size in Africa and actionable market insights on each segment. The endoscopy devices market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 292.59 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The endoscopy devices market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as agreements, collaborative approaches, corporate expansion, and product creation to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker Corp., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers endoscopes for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy.

The company offers endoscopes for laparoscopy, arthroscopy, neuro endoscopy. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes namely EXALT Model D.

The company offers a wide range of endoscopes namely EXALT Model D. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, EN-580T.

The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, EN-580T. HOYA Corp. - The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.

The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS series and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical. Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.

The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC. To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Market Dynamics

Factors such as technological advancements, improved quality of treatment, and the rising geriatric population will drive the growth of the Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa. However, a lack of skilled surgeons might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa - Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the endoscopy devices market in Africa includes the following core components:

Research and development

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution

Marketing and sales

Post-sales and services

Industry innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence. To know more - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the endoscopy devices market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into the endoscope, visualization system, other endoscope equipment, and accessories.

the market is classified into the endoscope, visualization system, other endoscope equipment, and accessories. By Geography, the market is classified as South Africa , Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ), Nigeria , Kenya , and the Rest of Africa.

Related Reports

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market -The global veterinary endoscopy devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 104.61 million during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Capsule Endoscopes Market -The capsule endoscopes market size has the potential to grow by USD 160.35 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download a free sample now!

Endoscopy Devices Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 292.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.91 Regional analysis South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa Performing market contribution South Africa at 55% Key consumer countries South Africa, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Visualization system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other endoscope equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

(Arab Republic of ) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

HOYA Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-devices-market-in-africa-to-record-5-91-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-b-braun-melsungen-ag--boston-scientific-corp-17000-technavio-reports-301480829.html

SOURCE Technavio