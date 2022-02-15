GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2021 fourth quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Quarter Highlights:
- +67% consolidated sales growth in Q4'21 and 29% growth in FY2021
- +10.5% same store sales increase in Mexico vs. ANTAD's 7.0% increase
- +11.5% same store sales increase in the US
- +65.5% consolidated EBITDA in Q4'21, +15.5% on a comparable basis
- Proforma leverage ratio: 0.48x in Q4'21
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021
The following charts summarize the Income Statement in million pesos for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2020.
As reported
As reported
Comparable (1)
MXN in millions
Q4'20
% NS
Q4'21
% NS
Var %
Q4'21
% NS
Var %
Net Sales
38,963
100.0%
65,079
100.0%
67.0%
42,542
100.0%
9.2%
Gross Profit
8,441
21.7%
14,295
22.0%
69.3%
9,506
22.3%
12.6%
Operating Income
1,795
4.6%
2,516
3.9%
40.1%
2,354
5.5%
31.1%
EBITDA
2,790
7.2%
4,617
7.1%
65.5%
3,222
7.6%
15.5%
Net Income
812
2.1%
969
1.5%
19.4%
1,219
2.9%
50.1%
(1) Comparable excludes the effect of the consolidation of the Smart&Final result
Comments from Mr. Antonio Chedraui, CEO of Grupo Comercial Chedraui
"We concluded a year that presented a number of changes and challenges at Chedraui. In Mexico, we achieved outstanding growth that exceeded the market, and which reflected the confidence that consumers have in the Company, while at the same time achieving our profitability goals. In the United States, the acquisition of Smart&Final tested our ability to execute, and allowed us to reach a new, but complementary customer base, and provided an opportunity to learn from a proven and successful business model. We are excited for the new year and determined to continue creating value for Chedraui and its shareholders."
For the full version, please click here.
Conference Call Information
Date
Wednesday, 16th February, 2022
10:00 am (EST)
9:00 am (CST)
Dial-in
Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 353 7089
Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 4742 9159
Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 8526 1645
Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 5980 3594
About Grupo Chedraui
Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHDRAUIB"; the Company as of December 31, 2021 was operating 715 stores.
Contact:
Humberto Tafolla Núñez
Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17
SOURCE Grupo Chedraui
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
