National Association of Black Accountants announces Deloitte as Lead Sponsor of its 51st Annual Convention

GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), will host its 51st annual convention and career expo, Insight 2022, from Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24, with the support of Deloitte as lead sponsor for the second year in a row. The theme for this year's convention is "Insight 2022: Recharge."

Deloitte will host the convention's signature event, the opening plenary, MADE for Action. The plenary featuring Joe Ucuzoglu, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Deloitte US, Lara Abrash, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Deloitte US Audit & Assurance, and other Deloitte leaders, will provide insight into how Deloitte and the marketplace are helping to diversify the talent pipeline in accounting and finance.

"Deloitte is leading the charge by creating opportunities and spaces to challenge inequitable practices and build sustainable solutions that drive impact and increase pathways to Black Business Leadership." – Guylaine Saint Juste, President and Chief Executive Officer of NABA, Inc.

"The accounting profession is at a pivotal moment, and we have the opportunity to directly address the unacceptably low number of racially and ethnically diverse CPAs–especially Black CPAs–through decisive, bold investments. It's through collaboration with organizations like NABA that we will address the complex and transformative issues facing the profession." – Lara Abrash, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte US Audit & Assurance

The Insight 2022: Recharge convention will provide attendees with tools and resources to help advance their professional journeys towards Black Business Leadership. The national convention and career expo will convene prominent industry speakers, and offer curated panel discussions and innovative breakout sessions with intentional networking opportunities.

For more information on Insight 2022: Recharge, visit https://www.nabainc.org/insight2022

About NABA

About Deloitte

