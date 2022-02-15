Automotive Navigation System Market in North America to Grow by 1.57 mn units | Preference for Onboard Navigation Systems to Drive Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the automotive navigation system market in North America by Technavio infers that the preference for onboard navigation systems over external devices is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of 1.57 million units from 2021 to 2026.
The report on the automotive navigation system market in North America covers the following areas:
- Automotive Navigation System Market in North America size
- Automotive Navigation System Market in North America trends
- Automotive Navigation System Market in North America industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Product:
- IVS:
- The IVS segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- The adoption of voice assistance technology in IVS has been increasing in recent years. This helps in substituting touch-based destination entry and avoiding possible distractions. These advances are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- PND
- Segmentation by type:
- Passenger cars:
- In terms of type, the passenger cars segment will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period.
- Passenger cars are equipped with navigation systems mounted atop the dashboard or installed in the dashboard. These factory-installed navigation systems offer better accuracy than navigation provided by smartphones, more features, and better integration.
- Commercial vehicles
Regional Market Outlook
The US will contribute 76% of the market growth during the forecast period. This is because the penetration of automobiles in the US is very high due to the high purchasing power of people. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Mexico.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Navigation System Market in North America
- Market Driver:
- Increasing preference for onboard navigation systems over external devices:
The increasing preference for using onboard navigation systems such as IVS over external devices such as smartphones will contribute to the growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America. The display of an embedded navigation system is developed in accordance with external factors such as sunlight glare, heating, and car shaking. Furthermore, the GPS receiver of an IVS has a better capacity for receiving signals from GPS satellites than a smartphone.
- Market Trend:
- Increased usage by logistics companies:
The e-commerce sector in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years. There is an increase in pressure on e-commerce companies to deliver their products to their customers on time due to the growing e-commerce sector in the region. Hence, several e-commerce companies in the region are collaborating with logistic providers for offering business to customer (B2C) delivery.
Automotive Navigation System Market in North America 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive navigation system market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive navigation system market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive navigation system market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive navigation system market vendors in North America
Automotive Navigation System Market Scope in North America
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.99%
Market growth 2022-2026
1.57 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.78
Regional analysis
US, Canada, and Mexico
Performing market contribution
US at 76%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aisin Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- IVS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- PND - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Corp.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Faurecia SE
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Pioneer Corp.
- Renault sas
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TomTom International BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
