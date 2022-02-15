INDIVA LAUNCHES NEW CANNABIS EDIBLE FORMULATED FOR NIGHT-TIME USE

New Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies offer a unique formulation of CBN, CBD, THC, and a proprietary terpene blend recommended for night-time use
LONDON, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") NDVA NDVAF, a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is taking an even bigger share of the cannabis gummy market with the launch of its newest product, Wana™ Quick Midnight Berry Indica. Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica is brought to you by the same trusted team at Indiva, who manufactures, sells, and markets industry-leading edibles including Wana, Bhang, and coming soon, Pearls and Pips.
"We are incredibly excited to be launching the Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies into the Canadian market. Canadians have come to expect innovation from Indiva and this new Wana Quick gummy is an exceptional product for Canadians who are eager to try something new," says Leah Thiel, VP Marketing, Indiva. "We recognize that quiet nights are important to Canadians, and with Wana Quick Midnight Berry's potential quick onset and unique CBN formulation, users can experience a new approach to night-time."
Using a custom blend of CBN, CBD, THC and a proprietary indica terpene blend, Wana Quick Midnight Berry may have the potential for quicker onset and offset of effects.* Wana Quick Midnight Berry is made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes it vegan and gluten-free.
Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies launched in Ontario on January 31 and are set to launch in provincial retail stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba early to mid-February. Available in packages of two, each Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummy contains 5 mg of CBN (cannabinol, the newest cannabinoid sweeping the nation), 10 mg CBD, 2 mg THC, and a specialized indica blend of over 30 terpenes.
"We've received such positive responses to Indiva's wide portfolio of edibles and want to continue bringing innovative products to Canadians" adds Thiel. "By putting Canadian's desires first, we're finding new ways to surprise and delight consumers with extraordinary and compliant cannabis experiences."
*Cannabis affects everyone differently. Onset will be different for all consumers. Health Canada states that ingested cannabis takes 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, and can last for up to 12 hours. In some cases, the effects of cannabis can last up to 24 hours.
About Indiva Limited.
Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products including Grön™ Pips and Pearls, Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls, and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.
Media Contact
Livija Cygas
Email: livija@bubblegumcanada.com
Phone: 416.579.1404
Investor Contact
Anthony Simone
Email: ir@indiva.com
Phone: 416.881.5154
DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future results, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties' approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry, future sales, the demand for the Company's products and cannabis products generally and the continued operations of the Company in the ordinary course. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
SOURCE Indiva Limited
