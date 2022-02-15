Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Composites Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by 187.22 Thousand Units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
The Automotive Composites Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger Vehicles Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Segmentation by Vehicle Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Passenger Vehicle:
The automotive composites market share growth in Japan by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals belonging to the middle-class population. As per the data provided by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the total number of passenger cars manufactured in Japan in 2020 was 6,960,025. Furthermore, Japan is one of the highest contributors to passenger car sales and production in APAC.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Commercial vehicles
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Automotive Composites Market in Japan includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (structural assembly, power train components, and other parts)
- Key Companies- 3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. among others
- Driver- Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry to drive the market.
- Challenge- High costs associated with carbon fiber to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The automotive composites market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- 3B-the fiberglass Co.- The company offers automotive composites such as chopped strand, direct roving, continuous filament mat, wet chopped strand, choppable roving, chopped strand mat.
- BASF SE- The company offers automotive composites which provide products to chemical, automotive, construction, agriculture, oil, plastics, electrical, electronics, furniture, and paper industries, and provides a range of system solutions and services.
- General Motors Co.- The company offers automotive composites provides automobiles and trucks, automotive components, engines, vehicle parts, distributes vehicles.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Automotive Composites Market in Japan Driver:
- Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry:
The growing competition among automotive OEMs and automakers is fueling the adoption of advanced materials, including aluminum, carbon fibers, and magnesium, for automotive applications. Carbon fibers are highly preferred materials for automotive applications owing to their high strength-to-weight ratio when compared to metals, which makes them 20% lighter than conventional materials, such as aluminum and titanium. The rise in demand for supercars and the growing popularity of hypercars are fueling sales in the global automotive carbon fiber components market, which are thereby expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
- Automotive Composites Market in Japan Challenge:
- High costs associated with carbon fiber:
Carbon fibers account for more than 35% of the polymer matrix and are considered a significant raw material in the defense and automobile industries. The costs of manufacturing and R&D associated with carbon fiber are very high, which can reduce the demand for carbon fiber in automotive composites and increase the demand for substitute products. The cost of production and R&D of carbon fiber composites is eight times that of steel, which is expected to challenge the growth of the automotive composites market in Japan during the forecast period.
Automotive Composites Market in Japan Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.98%
Market growth 2022-2026
187.22 th units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.16
Regional analysis
Japan
Performing market contribution
Japan at 100%
Key consumer countries
Japan and Rest of APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Structural assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Power train components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Other parts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3B-the fiberglass Co.
- BASF SE
- BMW AG
- General Motors Co.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay SA
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
