Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan | 3.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market-Size Volume, Share, Demand Growth, Major Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.94% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
The TIC Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the In-house Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The testing, inspection, and certification market share growth in Japan by the in-house segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in investment by automotive manufacturers in necessary in-house infrastructures such as test and measurement equipment and skilled personnel to perform automotive TIC activities in their manufacturing facilities, including in-house testing of the electronic control unit (ECU) and other core components
Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Type (in-house and outsourced) and Service (testing and inspection service and certification service)
Vendor Insights-
The testing, inspection, and certification market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.
- AmSpec Services LLC- The company offers wide range of analyses on a multitude of products and also offers professional and reliable inspection services to its clients.
- Bureau Veritas SA- The company offers testing and certification services focusing on different categories such as high chair, badminton racket.
- COTECNA INSPECTION SA- The company offers testing services that ensure the products meet all necessary quality, safety and sustainability standards.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Driver:
- Increase in vehicle recalls due to the failure of various parts and components:
For instance, in April 2019, Suzuki recalled 2 million vehicles due to improper inspections and several other faults, including false fuel efficiency data. In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corp recalled 3.2 million vehicles across the world to address the fuel pump issue that results in engine stalling. In January 2020, Honda Motor Co. recalled 57,377 vehicles of 16 models, including the Life mini-vehicle, in Japan due to defective Takata Corp. airbags. Such incidences have increased the need for strict TIC of vehicles during manufacturing to prevent crashes and reduce human and financial losses, which is likely to fuel the demand for TIC services during the forecast period.
- Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Trend:
- Emergence of digital TIC:
Many TIC service providers harness cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and analytics to transform their service offerings. Physical inspection of vehicles is widely being replaced by digital inspection, predictive maintenance, and integrated sensors. For instance, smart sensors integrated into vehicles provide a constant stream of data. The use of smart sensors enables round-the-clock remote monitoring and inspection capabilities of vehicles. This reduces the need for on-site physical inspections and provides secure data generation and analyses. Moreover, the implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is helping in opening up significant opportunities in TIC. Advances such as digital TIC for vehicles provide growth opportunities and help OEMs improve their profit margins. Such factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Testing, Inspection and Certification Market in Japan Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.26
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Japan at 100%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- In-house - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Testing and inspection service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Certification service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AmSpec Services LLC
- Apave Group
- Bureau Veritas SA
- COTECNA INSPECTION SA
- Intertek Group Plc
- Japan Inspection Co. Ltd.
- SGS SA
- TUV Rheinland AG
- TUV SUD
- UL LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
