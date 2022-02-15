Cosmetic and Implant Dentist in Manhattan to accept Cryptocurrency

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Manhattan's leading Upper East Side General and Cosmetic Dental Office, now accepts Cryptocurrency as payment. In keeping up with its name, Upper East Dental Innovations brings yet another innovation, with its launch of Cryptocurrency acceptance as a form of payment. Upper East Dental Innovations PLLC. (UEDI) is said to be the first Cosmetic and General Dental office in Manhattan, to accept cryptocurrency as payment for dental services. It is owned and operated by Dr. Sharde Harvey DDS. MS. FICOI, who has been in practice for almost 20 years. Dr. Harvey is a Cosmetic and Implant dentist and a huge proponent of modern technologies and its utilization in dentistry, for the improvement of people's lives and lifestyle. She has long been an innovator in her field, being one of the first dentists to implement same day crowns, trademarked, "The Lunchtime Crown"; utilize Cone Beam Computed Tomography technology for optimum dental diagnosis as well as Stem Cell Dentistry in the care of her patients.
"If you have watched the evolution of currency, you will see that we have moved from barter to paper money, from credit cards to digital wallets, and now Cryptocurrency has arrived! More and more other small businesses are accepting cryptocurrency as payment, exactly as credit cards have become a way of life today. I can see the future of currency in cryptocurrency, because it's faster, more efficient, more cost effective and actually more secure. In keeping up with Technology, one of the cornerstones of our practice, we are proud to now offer the convenience of cryptocurrency as a form of payment for dental services."
And while McDonalds may not yet accept Dogecoin, Upper East Dental Innovations will now accept Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Etherium as payment for dental services. @elonmusk @coinbase @binance @McDonald's @Dogecoin.
In the month of February 2022 only, come in for a dental appointment and win free dogecoins!
For more info, Check out www.uedi.nyc.
Upper East Dental Innovations is located at 121 East 60th Street, Suite 1B New York, NY 10022
Contact:
Helena Petrikova
info@uedi.nyc
212-697-1701
SOURCE Upper East Dental Innovations PLLC.
