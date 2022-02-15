SNC-Lavalin to hold fourth quarter earnings conference call and webcast on March 3, 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. SNC, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, will hold a conference call to review results for its fourth quarter 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will be Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Financial results will be released prior to the market open that day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.investors.snclavalin.com . The call will also be accessible by telephone, please dial toll free at 1 800 319 4610 in North America, or dial 1 604 638 5340 outside North America. You can also use the following numbers; 416 915 3239 in Toronto, 514 375 0364 in Montreal, or 080 8101 2791 in the United Kingdom.

A recording and a transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website within 24 hours following the call.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

