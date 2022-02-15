Zubie Announces Powerful New Vehicle Valuation Tool

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zubie has teamed with Fleet Consulting Association, Inc. (FCA) to produce a powerful new fleet vehicle valuation tool to revolutionize the way fleet managers value their vehicles. The new addition to Zubie's Rental Connect platform will give rental operators detailed reporting on the value of each vehicle in their fleet along with the most accurate snapshot possible of their entire fleet's value.
Zubie CRO, Mark Novak said "Zubie's vehicle valuation tool takes the guesswork out of buying and selling vehicles for your fleet. It's going to help rental operators maximize their profit by optimizing the timing to sell its vehicles in the used-vehicle market or to wholesalers."
Zubie's connected car platform automatically accesses vehicle data to extract:
- VIN
- Vehicle model/color
- DTC codes
- Odometer
- Geography where driven
The application runs the vehicle data through valuation software powered by multiple databases and sends a detailed report back to the user. Managers can easily see the current value of their vehicles along with their potential earning value.
Using Zubie Vehicle Valuation, rental fleet operators will have concrete, easy to manage data that answers critical and timely questions about their operation:
- What is the value vs debt ratio of my fleet?
- Is it worth selling a vehicle today?
- Should I retain a vehicle and continue to generate rental revenue from it?
Roger Zakharia, CEO of FCA adds "With Vehicle Valuation, fleet operators are better equipped to maximize their assets and reduce their liabilities."
Visit Zubie's Vehicle Valuation page to learn more.
About Zubie
Since 2012, Zubie has delivered real-time information about vehicles and drivers in an easy-to-use format to help businesses manage and optimize their fleets. Zubie won the "2015 Best Insurance Telematics Product" award from TU Automotive, and Auto Connected Car's 2016 Tech CARS award for "Best OBDII Device with Software and Services."
About Fleet Consulting Association, Inc. (FCA)
FCA was established in 2019 with one mission: To provide the fleet and car rental industries with focused and valuable services.
Today, FCA works with car rental and fleet managers to help them with asset building, fleet planning, and insurance solutions,. FCA also offers information technology solutions and IT support and software systems development.
With an FCA membership, fleet managers and car rental professionals gain access to legal, insurance, and operations experts. In Addition, members receive discounted rates on leading POS systems and fleet tools.
SOURCE Zubie
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.