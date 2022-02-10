AFFIDEA SPEEDS UP DIGITISATION

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to accelerate its digital transformation, Affidea (www.affidea.com), the largest European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, with an extended footprint of 319 medical centres across 15 countries, announces today the launch of a new HRIS - Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.
The implementation of the HRIS forms an important part of the company's broader digital strategy of upgrading and simplifying its systems with standardised and automated processes, which will provide better analytical capabilities, performance insights, while reducing the HR manual tasks and impacting the team engagement. Digitisation sits at the core of Affidea's operations, setting the company as the employer of choice as well as the preferred healthcare provider offering the best patients' experience.
The Oracle Cloud HCM platform will provide Affidea with one single source of data related to employees, contractors, and affiliated professionals in terms of skills and qualifications which will further contribute to the creation of sub-specialty clinical expertise across the group, clinical services, expansion of company's teleradiology and telehealth services across countries. Other benefits of the Oracle system implemented across Affidea include better management of continuous clinical education efforts by accessing the right professional audiences with specialised clinical training tailor made to their needs and knowledge exchange within peer-groups fostering transfer of best practices within internal medical professional networks.
Providing better analytical and reporting capabilities to the HR Teams across 15 countries, the solution will offer an increased efficiency of the company's HR operations and personnel data management, in a GDPR compliant environment, bringing certain level of automation of current processes to become a basis for further automation. Countries where the solution has been implemented include: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands (Corporate HQ), Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ireland.
Justyna Tyborowska, Senior Vice-President and Chief HR Officer for Affidea Group stated: "Digital transformation and continuous improvement of both medical and operational processes are key elements of Affidea's growth strategy, aiming at offering standardised top notch cost-effective medical services and outstanding patient and referring doctors experience. We are bolstering our digitalization across the Group with a culture of innovation by bringing in place tech-savvy practices that enhance our way of working and allow focusing on value adding activities related to the business. The implementation of the global HR solution is a concrete deliverable of our digital strategy, data-based management practices and builds a strong foundation for further automation and integration with other company's systems which will position Affidea as a leading digital healthcare provider".
Oracle Cloud HCM Cloud has been rolled out across all Affidea countries and it is the first step of Affidea ERP implementation across the Group. The implementation was done by Oracle Consulting who guided Affidea through the project country-by-country. The step-by-step concept made it easier for Affidea to accommodate to the solution and establish real ownership of the new global HRIS cloud system.
"Companies are now facing higher employee expectations than ever before. Today's workers are looking for instant access, highly personalized content and easy-to-use systems. These demands are urging HR professionals to rethink the way they approach the entire workplace experience. Oracle's complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire helps Affidea to stay at the forefront of the healthcare industry and achieve long-term success." –says Andrés Garcia-Arroyo, Vice President Applications CEE, Russia, Israel, North-East and West Africa, Levant and Turkey at Oracle.
About Affidea
Affidea (www.affidea.com) is the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, operating in 319 centers across 15 countries in Europe. The Affidea Group works with over 9000 professionals serving more than over 10 million patients every year. Thanks to its patients' safety track record, Affidea is the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology - over 50% of all centers assigned on the Eurosafe Star Wall belong to Affidea.
