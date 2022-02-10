AVERT Reaches Nationwide Status with Authorized Instructors Available in Every State

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation's leader in active violence response training, AVERT is excited to announce that authorized instructors are available in every state.

Acts of violence can happen anywhere, at any time. AVERT stands for Active Violence Emergency Response Training. Both individuals and groups can sign up for training that can save lives. The training methods utilized by authorized AVERT instructors cover everything from identifying warning signs of a violent attack to how to make the potentially life-saving decision to escape, evade, or attack.

AVERT authorized instructors can educate individuals or entire teams, such as coworkers, educators, and organizations. After an AVERT training session, attendees will have the skills to:



Recognize early warning signs using situational awareness

Decide whether to Escape, Evade, or Attack

Apply critical bleeding control techniques

Respond quickly and confidently in an emergency

Develop their own Emergency Action Plan (EAP)

Managing Director of AVERT, Anthony Corwin, explains who the training is suited for saying, "Given the unfortunate reality that acts of active violence can happen anywhere, AVERT training is appropriate for all types of organizations and industries."

Corwin continued, "The hope is that the skills learned during AVERT training are never required. It's necessary training that was developed to give people the confidence to prevent and respond in an active violence situation. It includes training on how to become an immediate responder and save lives with emergency bleeding control techniques. Should the time come that a person finds themselves in a life-threatening situation, AVERT training will have them prepared."

Anyone looking to learn more about AVERT is encouraged to visit their website at https://hsi.com/solutions/active-shooter-training

About AVERT:

