Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") CFW intends to release its Fourth Quarter 2021 results before markets open on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin at 10:00 A.M. MT (12:00 P.M. ET) on the same day. If you wish to participate in the conference call, please call (800) 437-2398 or (647) 792-1240 prior to the start of the call and ask for the Calfrac Well Services Ltd. conference call. Calfrac's management team will be available to answer questions on the call. A webcast of the conference call may be accessed via Calfrac's website at www.calfrac.com
A replay of the conference call will be available for review until March 23, 2022. To listen to the recording, call (888) 203-1112 or (647) 436-0148 and ask for reservation 1873070. A replay of the conference call will also be available for at least 90 days following the call on Calfrac's website at www.calfrac.com by clicking "Investors", then "Presentations and Events".
For further information on this conference call, please contact Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer at (403) 234-6673.
SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
