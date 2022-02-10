Harris Affinity Introduces Labor Costing Enhancement to Decision Support Costing Solution.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity) is proud to announce the latest innovation in Activity-Based Costing (ABC). A new "resource intensity" element has been added to patient utilization and charge item records. This greatly improves the accuracy and specificity of staff and labor related cost insights while reducing overall maintenance of the decision support system.

"Historically, users would have to use the patient-level quantity field in conjunction with the separate Relative Value Unit (RVU) table to achieve Activity-Based Costing. With the new Time Factor field, the ABC method reduces/eliminates the RVU table maintenance," stated Nikhil Bhatia, Vice President of Research and Development. "Instead of maintaining the separate RVU table, the resource intensity values will be extracted directly from the source system as part of the utilization (or charge item) extracts, saving users time and improving the usability of ADS."

The RVU method, which is a common costing method in many Decision Support systems, limits a cost model to a single value per product. The improved capabilities provided by these labor costing enhancements help users to provide more precise information and a granular understanding of true labor costs while reducing the time spent maintaining their data.

For more information on this feature, please see our Solution Brief

Media Contact

Michael Marano, Harris Affinity, (866) 569-3375, mmarano@harrisaffinity.com

Twitter

SOURCE Harris Affinity