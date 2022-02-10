PharmaVentures moves HQ to London to support its continued growth strategy

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures today announced it has moved its operational headquarters from Oxford to London as part of its continued strategic expansion. The company will retain its remaining operational and administrative functions at its new registered office in Oxford.
Dr Fintan Walton, Chief Executive and Founder of PharmaVentures said: "As a leading global transaction advisory firm, it makes sense that PharmaVentures moves its functional operations to one of world's leading financial cities. We wanted a location that reflects PharmaVentures' forward-thinking culture and enterprise. So, in the end London was the obvious choice."
The new London Headquarters is close to Paddington Station, serves both Oxford and London's Heathrow Airport, making it extremely convenient for its global clients travelling to London. Located in the West End and in the newly developed and dynamic city campus called Paddington Central, the offices are just a short walk from London's famous and quaint Little Venice where the Grand Union Canal meets Regent's Canal.
The new London address is: One Kingdom Street, Fourth Floor, Paddington, London W2 6BD, United Kingdom.
The new Oxford and registered address is: Oxford House, Oxford Business Park South, Oxford OX4 2JY, United Kingdom.
For further information, please contact:
Lisa Holloway
Senior Marketing Manager
PharmaVentures Ltd
+44 (0) 1865 332 700
enquiries@pharmaventures.com
About PharmaVentures
PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.
PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.
PharmaVentures' services include:
- M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)
- Licensing (in and out licensing)
- Fundraising Support
- Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)
- Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)
NOTE: This Press release is issued by PharmaVentures Limited, whose wholly owned subsidiary PharmaVentures Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356). This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or engage in any investment products, securities or services and should not be deemed as such.
For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com
SOURCE PharmaVentures
