Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q4 2021 results

by PRNewswire
February 10, 2022 5:46 AM | 2 min read

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited BORR and OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 14:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time).  The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)    Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 824109

b)    Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 842109

United Kingdom           020 3936 2999 

United States               1 646 664 1960

All other locations        +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay details:

Replay Access Number:  011483

A recording will be available until March 9, 2022, on the company's website at the "Webcast" link, or by using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/7523/borr-drilling-limited-q4-2021-results-presentation/

Contact:

Office: +44 1224 289208
mvaaler@borrdrilling.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---invitation-to-webcast-and-conference-call-q4-2021-results,c3503876

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited---invitation-to-webcast-and-conference-call-q4-2021-results-301479621.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

