North Carolina Bar Association Appoints Michael Roessler to New Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin Partner Michael Roessler has been appointed to the North Carolina Bar Association's (NCBA) new Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Committee. SOGI's goal is to secure full equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the NCBA, the legal profession, and society. Roessler's term will start immediately with the committee's first meeting in January.
Firm President and CEO James S. Farrin said, "We are proud that Michael has been selected to serve on this important new NCBA committee and are confident that he will contribute significantly to its goal of securing full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."
In addition to the NCBA, Roessler is also a member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. He is licensed to practice law in both South and North Carolina and is a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law – a certification that fewer than 1% of all attorneys licensed to practice in North Carolina can claim. Roessler was named to the 2022 "Best Lawyers" list for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants by Best Lawyers in America.1
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has served over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.
Contact Information:
David Chamberlin
280 S. Mangum Street
Suite 400
Durham, NC 27701
866-900-7078
https://www.farrin.com/
1 Figures provided by NC State Bar as of 1/22; for more information regarding the standards for inclusion for "Best Lawyers," visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/.
Referral Links: https://www.farrin.com
SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin
