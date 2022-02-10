Women In Trucking Association Launches Index Survey to Collect Gender Diversity Data

PLOVER, Wis., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is encouraging companies in transportation to complete a survey that collects data on gender diversity in the industry. The data will be used to develop this year's version of the WIT Index, which is the official industry barometer to regularly benchmark and measure the percentage of women who are professional drivers, in corporate positions, and serve on boards of directors.

WIT is requesting for-hire trucking companies, private fleets, transportation intermediaries, railroads, ocean carriers, equipment manufacturers, and technology companies to report the percentage of women in various roles of their workforce include. Data reported will be kept strictly confidential and data will be reported only as aggregate totals of respondents. Individuals completing the survey must be an authorized respondent from the company. Interested participants can report their data via the live survey through April 1, 2022, at http://www.womenintrucking.org/index.

Participating companies in the survey will receive at no cost an executive summary of the 2022 WIT Index, which will enable them to benchmark their gender diversity practices against other companies in transportation.

Monitoring gender diversity in a male-populated industry like transportation is critical so that statistically valid data can be used to evaluate progress made in this area. "By ensuring we have gender diversity in the marketplace, our overall industry benefits from increase creativity and innovation," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, who spearheaded the launch of the first WIT Index in 2016. "Through more gender diversity, individual companies also can ultimately tap into more people who have the right skill sets and talents they need in their workforce."

This year, WIT has expanded its collection on the percentage of women in additional functional roles, including operations, technicians, human resources and talent management, and marketing. The WIT Index was last published in 2019 through a collaboration with FreightWaves, a company known for its data analytics and actionable market insights to the industry.

###

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact

Brynn Everett, Women In Trucking Association, 952-442-8850, brynn@womenintrucking.org

Twitter

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association