Autohome Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. ATHM HKEX: 2518))) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), a leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on February 24, 2022.
Autohome's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
+1-855-824-5644
Hong Kong, China:
+852-3027-6500
Mainland China:
8009-880-563 / 400-821-0637
United Kingdom:
0800-026-1542
International:
+1-646-722-4977
Passcode:
58541071#
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 3, 2022:
United States:
+1-646-982-0473
International:
+61-2-8325-2405
Passcode:
520000424#
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn.
About Autohome Inc.
Autohome Inc. ATHM HKEX: 2518))) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Autohome Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: ir@autohome.com.cn
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com
SOURCE Autohome Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.