V-Shaped Compressors Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing popularity of Rental Services to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of the growth will originate from North America for the V-shaped compressors market. The US is the key market for V-shaped compressors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for electricity in countries such as India and China is expected to drive natural gas demand. This will facilitate the V-shaped compressors market growth in North America over the forecast period. The v-shaped compressors market size is expected to increase by USD 185.50 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.38% according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The v-shaped compressors market covers the following areas:
- V-Shaped Compressors Market Sizing
- V-Shaped Compressors Market Forecast
- V-Shaped Compressors Market Analysis
V-shaped compressors Market - Drivers & Challenges
The v-shaped compressors market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The key factor driving growth in the V-shaped compressors market is the growing end-user investments in APAC. The availability of low-cost raw- materials, the easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic conditions, the high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing costs support the high growth potential of V-shaped compressor manufacturers in Asian countries such as China and India. Apart from that, the advantage of low manufacturing costs in APAC has encouraged end-user companies from the developed region to invest in new projects, which will provide ample opportunities for the adoption of V-shaped compressors. The growing number of projects by end-user industries helps V-shaped compressor manufacturers from APAC to gain or retain a competitive edge in the global V-shaped compressors market.
However, the growing popularity of rental services will be a major challenge for the V-shaped compressors market during the forecast period. Renting customized compressors offers improved cost advantage and reduces additional repair costs resulting from system breakdowns. Customized air compressor rental systems are used in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, medical, and construction. Technologically advanced air compressors are preferred as pneumatic power tools in commercial applications. They are used as jackhammers, pneumatic drills, pneumatic nail guns, and air saws, among others. Thus, the rising demand for these pneumatic tools in the construction and manufacturing industries is increasing the demand for compressors such as V-shaped compressors to operate.
V-shaped compressors Market - Segmentation
The v-shaped compressors market analysis includes segmentation by type (stationary V-shaped compressors and portable V-shaped compressors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
The V-shaped compressors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Airpack Holding B.V.
- Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd.
- BAUER COMP Holding GmbH
- BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
- Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S.
- Fornovo Gas S.p.A.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH
- Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S.
- Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.
V-Shaped Compressors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 185.50 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.56
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Airpack Holding B.V. , Alkin Kompresor San. ve Tic.Ltd., BAUER COMP Holding GmbH, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Dalgakiran Makine San. ve Tic. A.S., Fornovo Gas S.p.A., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P. Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, Mehmet Ozen Mak. San. Ve Tic. A.S., and Sumake Industrial Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
