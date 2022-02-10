Yellow Acre Farms Set to Disrupt the Consumables Cannabis Market With Industry First Nano-Tech

JASPER COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, Yellow Acre Farms might look like a peaceful, serene, and chilled-out hemp farm deep in the heart of East Texas — and it is. But big advances in nanoemulsion technology are happening at this sustainably run operation, and while growing CBD-rich hemp flower with sustainable farming practices is a major focus, they've got their sights set on disrupting the Cannabis industry with their patent pending technology that's poised to redefine what's achievable in the marriage between Cannabis and consumer products.
Today, Yellow Acre Farms CEO, Adan Arriaga, announced the submission of an industry first, "METHOD FOR ADMINISTERING CANNABIS-DERIVED COMPOUNDS," to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The technology, developed by YAF's R&D team, is capable of delivering various cannabis-derived compounds to the body with high bioavailability and extended duration of action via a variable molecule size nanoemulsion.
It's a mouthful, but for consumer product brands, it all translates to new possibilities in infusing cannabinoids and other cannabis compounds into longer-lasting liquid, solid, or other consumable forms. This means that consumers can expect new and better inclusion of Cannabis compounds into beverages, syrups, sprays, gummies, sublingual strips, candy, and gel capsules.
"To say that we're super excited here doesn't even begin to cover it," says Arriaga.
"We're ready to shake up the industry in ways we haven't seen before. We already know that variable molecule sizes will be the industry standard as more products seek to incorporate CBDa and CBGa with other cannabinoids into their beverages and edibles. We're poised to play a vital role in giving consumers more options to support their health and well-being."
A source close to their legal team who requested anonymity said, "This marks the entry into Cannabis products 2.0. That's really the heart of what we're talking about."
They went on to speculate that this will likely be the first of many impressive advancements from Yellow Acre Farms. They're one of the leading hemp growers in Texas, and their R&D team is continuing to explore new possibilities with product manufacturing and creating custom formulations for consumable products.
Contact: hemp@yellowacrefarms.com
SOURCE Yellow Acre Farms
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.