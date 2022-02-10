DC Switchgear Market Worth $14.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "DC Switchgear Market by Voltage (Up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and Above 10 kV), Deployment Type (Fixed Mounting, Plug-In, and Withdrawable Units), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global DC Switchgear Market is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 11.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for DC switchgear are the growing demand for renewable power generation and increasing investment in the upgradation and modernization of the railway sector.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144236604

Up to 750 V: The largest segment of the DC Switchgear Market, by voltage.

The DC Switchgear Market, by voltage, is segmented into up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and above 10 kV. The up to 750 V segment is expected to be the largest segment in the DC Switchgear Market, by voltage, during the forecast period. The high-cost efficiency associated with 750 V DC power supply systems is expected to fuel the growth of the up to 750 V segment of the DC Switchgear Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "DC Switchgear Market"

194 – Tables

45 – Figures

201 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dc-switchgear-market-144236604.html

The railways segment is expected to be the most significant DC Switchgear Market, by application.

The DC Switchgear Market, by application, is segmented into railways, solar farms, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, marine, power generation and others. The railways segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for DC switchgears. The developments in the suburban railway network, expansion and modernization of heavy rail network, and upgrade of existing metro lines across the world are expected to fuel the growth of the railways segment in the DC Switchgear Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global DC Switchgear Market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the DC switchgear, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is also projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the growing investments in the railways sector and integration of renewable energy sources, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144236604

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the DC Switchgear Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US) and Schneider Electric (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas Insulated, Air Insulated), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor) By End-Users (T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial & Residential, Others), By Voltage (Low, Medium, High), and Region–Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/switchgear-market-1162268.html

Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage Range (3 kV–36 kV and >36 kV), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), Application (Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing & Processing, and Infrastructure & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/air-insulated-switchgear-market-79980057.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dc-switchgear-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dc-switchgear.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets