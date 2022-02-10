How to Protect Your Skin and Hair from Winter's Harshest Elements

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winter is the worst season when it comes to having soft and supple skin, and healthy, shiny hair. With no moisture in the air, skin gets dry and flaky, while hair seems to get brittle and has a lot of static. To keep your skin smooth and hair hydrated all winter long, emerging beauty brand KIMTRUE launched a series of new moisturizing and innovative products:



Bilberry Moringa Seed Cleansing Oil – Developed with a hydrating formula, this product is a non-greasy makeup remover that moisturizes skin, leaving a bright and glowing complexion.

Brightening Hand Cream with Niacinamide (Grape, Grapefruit, & White Orchid-Scented) – This product is formulated for dry and tough skin while reducing the appearance of dark spots and visibly improving dullness.

Brightening Hand Cream with Niacinamide (Mango, Peach Oolong, & Lemon Verbena-Scented) – This lightweight formula effectively brightens hands, as well as nourishes, and hydrates skin, while Shea Butter Extract moisturizes skin's outer layer.

Scalp Clear Gel (Mild) – Formulated for both types of dry and oily scalps, this clear gel nourishes strands and helps minimize frizz.

Scalp Clear Gel (Refreshing) – This formula is made to nourish hair follicles and the scalp. This gel is perfectly formulated for oily scalps with dandruff.

Scalp Clear Gel (Vitality) – Developed for brittle and fine hair, KIMTRUE's Vitality Scalp Gel can also help prevent hair loss.

Skin Purifying Cleansing Balm – This fresh-scented balm removes makeup and nourishes the skin at the same time while restoring its elasticity and natural glow.

Based in Los Angeles, KIMTRUE is part of KT Laboratories and is an emerging beauty brand that sells high-quality haircare and skincare products for female consumers. The company uses top-notch, cutting-edge active ingredients to formulate non-traditional, results-focused products at affordable prices.

KIMTRUE takes pride in being a socially responsible company and is dedicated to helping its local community. Recently, the company donated more than 11,6000 full-size bottles of antibacterial hand sanitizer to the Walnut Valley Unified School District in Los Angeles, as well as 120 units of hand sanitizer to Westhoff Elementary School, located in Walnut, CA, and 792 units of hand sanitizer to Suzanne Middle School, located in Walnut, CA. KIMTRUE has also been featured in various media including Today.com/parenting, ThriveGlobal.com, PopSugar.com, Buzzfeed.com, and so many more.

