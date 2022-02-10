Topgolf reveals opening plans for state-of-the-art Glasgow venue

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports and golf entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group has today confirmed it is targeting a late 2022 opening for its new state-of-the-art venue in Glasgow.

This venue will be the first to introduce Topgolf's signature, technology-enabled experience to Scotland. Glasgow will be home to Topgolf's fourth U.K. site, adding to a list of over 70 venues operating in six countries, which attract over 30 million players per year combined.

Construction has been progressing well at the future Topgolf Glasgow venue, with U.K. property company Ashfield Land leading the development at its Two 74 site. The three-level venue, located just off the M74 near Rutherglen, is expected to employ more than 300 Associates once open. It is part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland's biggest development projects.

The U.K. is where the Topgolf journey began in 2000, when two brothers set out to make a driving range in London more fun, and it turned into one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands.

"The U.K. holds a special place in our hearts as it's where our Topgolf story began. It seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf," said Topgolf Vice President of International Steve Lane. "The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We're thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences."

Steven McGarva, Development Director at Ashfield Land, said: "We're proud to be working with Topgolf to deliver its first attraction in Scotland, the home of golf, here at our Two 74 Glasgow development. The unique attraction is really starting to take shape and we're pleased with how construction is progressing. The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs and we look forward to it opening to the people of Glasgow later this year. I'm sure it'll be a huge success."

Topgolf Glasgow will feature three-stories with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays where players will experience the unique technology-driven fun communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and energetic environment.

The signature experience features point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

Topgolf is credited with making the game of golf more welcoming since its inception and has become a destination hang-out for those looking to have some fun or simply enjoy time playing together.

Visit the Topgolf Glasgow location page for the latest updates on progress and anticipated opening date, or follow @TopgolfUK on social media.

