Third Wave Systems Establishes Presence in the UK to Drive Machining Modeling Innovation Across Europe

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Third Wave Systems (TWS), Inc., a premier Finite Element Analysis (FEA)-based machining simulation provider, announced the next stage of evolution in its partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC) in the UK. "We are thrilled to announce we now have a local presence in the United Kingdom at the AMRC to accelerate the adoption of machining modeling technology in the UK and Europe," said Kerry Marusich, President and CEO of Third Wave Systems. "This move will enable us to better collaborate with industry leaders in aerospace and automotive--and reflects our commitment to helping transform the machining industry."
Third Wave Systems will work onsite at the AMRC alongside key industry researchers and manufacturing leaders from Boeing, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Sandvik, and the broader AMRC network. With continued investment in the European region, TWS has affirmed the vast untapped demand for helping manufacturers use true physics-based machining modeling technology to understand challenges, propose solutions, and ensure success.
"Innovation happens anywhere–but it happens faster and better when the best and brightest come together to accelerate the pace of change. Expansion into the UK represents our dedication to helping customers, partners, and industry leaders find even better ways to model new processes, launch new products, and be first to market," says Marusich.
###
ABOUT THIRD WAVE SYSTEMS, INC. > Third Wave Systems (http://www.thirdwavesys.com) develops and sells premier Finite Element Analysis (FEA) based modeling software for machining solutions. Innovative manufacturing companies implement these to reduce costs of machined components, accelerate design cycles, improve part quality and go to market faster.
Media Contact
Nishant Saini, Third Wave Systems, +1 9528325515, Nishant.Saini@thirdwavesys.com
SOURCE Third Wave Systems
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
