Train Collision Avoidance System Market to register a growth of USD 7.21 billion at a CAGR of 14.02% | Advances in Battery Technologies will be a Key Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The train collision avoidance system market is estimated to grow by USD 7.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02%.

Factors such as initiatives toward the development of high-speed rail networks in emerging economies and the advances in battery technologies over the past decade will drive the train collision avoidance system market growth positively.

Our research report on " Train Collision Avoidance System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Train Collision Avoidance System Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 11.28%

Key market segments: Application (freight trains and passenger trains) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ).

, , APAC, MEA, and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 28%

Train Collision Avoidance System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.02% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.21 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.28 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALSTOM SA, Becker Mining Systems AG, Harsco Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Intelligence on Wheels IoW GmbH, Kernex Microsystems India Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Rail Vision Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Thales Group, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Train Collision Avoidance System Market Trend

Advances in Battery Technologies

The advances in battery technologies over the past decade have encouraged investments in the development of battery-electric trains for practical applications. Battery electric locomotives are particularly useful in non-electrified tracks and in urban rail transit applications, where they can aid in saving energy, reducing infrastructure maintenance costs, and providing high levels of safety. Train/locomotive manufacturers are developing railcars fitted with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, which can be effectively used for short-haul applications or bimodal traction systems. This will drive the market positively during the forecast period.

Train Collision Avoidance System Market Challenge

Lack of funds

Lack of funds is a major challenge for the growth of the railway industry. Rail projects are associated with high investments in the initial phase of projects, making them capital intensive in nature. Train collision avoidance system installation projects are carried out over a long period of time. Therefore, buyers need to ensure financing is available before the project begins. The cost of railway construction and deployment inclusive of train collision avoidance systems and other systems can be achieved only after a long operational period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The train collision avoidance system market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

ALSTOM SA

Becker Mining Systems AG

Harsco Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Intelligence on Wheels IoW GmbH

Kernex Microsystems India Ltd.

Rail Vision Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thales Group

Wabtec Corp.

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Freight Trains

Freight trains are commonly used for mass transportation of goods and raw materials inland as they are a cost-effective alternative to road transportation. The demand for freight trains in Europe is expected to witness slow growth during the forecast period due to low replacement demand and limited investment in new freight transport trains and rail routes during the forecast period.·

Passenger Trains

Regional Market Analysis

Europe emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of train collision avoidance system market. 28% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and UK are the key markets for train collision avoidance systems in Europe. The development of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) and the continued focus and spending on the European Commission's Shift2Rail initiative will facilitate the train collision avoidance system market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

