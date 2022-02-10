ComplianceSigns Releases New "Tag Hauler" Safety Tag Carrier-Dispenser

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceSigns.com, one of the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety signs and labels, is excited to announce the launch of a new product to help manage safety tags. The ComplianceSigns Tag Hauler™ is a portable cardboard dispenser that contains a roll of safety tags. The Tag Hauler protects tags until they are needed and makes it easy for safety managers, service personnel, and machine operators to transport and access tags on the job. A Tag Hauler can be mounted to a wall or carried throughout a facility on a belt or cart.

The new Tag Hauler can contain safety tags such as lockout-tagout (LOTO), inspection, 5S red tags, informational and "do not operate." These tags help staff identify temporary hazards and help ensure facilities meet OSHA requirements. The 6.25-inch by 3-inch safety tags housed within a Tag Hauler are connected end-to-end with perforated edges, so they tear off easily. The thin, flexible poly cardstock is more durable than traditional wood-based cardstock, so the tags are waterproof, tear-resistant and won't crack, distort or shrink.

"Safety tags are essential tools for the people who manage the safety of machinery or vehicles," says Lain Livingston, Director of E-Commerce at ComplianceSigns. "But if workers can't find or easily access the necessary safety tags, workplace safety hazards are left unidentified, causing risk to employees and visitors. Our new Tag Hauler ensures the necessary tag is always nearby, so safety issues can be noted as soon as they are spotted."



A long-lasting, durable Tag Hauler can withstand the elements and is perfect for rough working conditions. ComplianceSigns offers both custom tags and a wide variety of stock tags, including fire extinguisher inspection tags, ladder and scaffold tags and service tags, in Tag Hauler dispensers.



Though nearly every facility can benefit from Tag Haulers, ComplianceSigns safety tag holders are especially helpful for lockout-tagout or 5S programs.



Tags and the new Tag Hauler dispensers can be easily purchased online at ComplianceSigns.com/p/tag-hauler. For more information on safety tags or to browse through all ComplianceSigns safety-related products, visit www.ComplianceSigns.com.



ComplianceSigns.com is among the nation's leading suppliers of OSHA, NFPA and other safety and compliance signs and labels. The online store allows customers to easily search and shop more than 100,000 products. All signs and labels are manufactured in Florida and sold online. ComplianceSigns was designated as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by "Inc. Magazine." ComplianceSigns clients span a wide range of industries, including military and government agencies, industrial and chemical manufacturers, retailers, schools, physician offices and health care facilities, professional buildings, churches and more.



