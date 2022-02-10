From the Heartfelt to the Hilarious, Our Prayers Make for Great Stories

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Doretta Whalen gives voice to the beneficiaries of saintly intercession in Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles. Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh ($22.49, paperback, 9781631294457; $9.99, e-book, 9781631294464).
"More than sixty members of a Pittsburgh parish share their heartfelt to hilarious stories gathered just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their experiences will touch the heart, fostering faith, hope, and love in these uncertain times," said Whalen.
Doretta Whalen, PhD is a practicing Catholic and proud mother of three charitable, distinguished, hardworking daughters and four talented, adorable grandchildren. A former university instructor in jazz voice and world music, and lecturer in jazz history, she serves as a cantor at her parish and teaches voice. This is her first book.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Discovering Saint Anthony is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Doretta Lonnett Whalen PhD, Salem Author Services, (412) 848-5124, dorettawhalen@gmail.com
SOURCE Salem Author Services
