ClearSpan Finishes Construction On New Covered Pickleball Facility

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Alabama, ClearSpan Structures recently completed the installation of a brand new covered pickleball facility. As the second ClearSpan structure at the site, the building spans 150' in width and features a 50' high interior peak, while covering 34,000 square feet of playing area.

"It's a huge honor for ClearSpan to be chosen to construct the second covered pickleball facility at this location," said Geoffrey Ching, Director of Sales for ClearSpan Structures. "This is proof that not only an indoor facility, but the bright and inviting ClearSpan design was the preferred choice for this expansion."

The new structure will feature a similar design to the first facility, helping add to the comfortable environment that guests experience during play.

"The unique design of these facilities has incredibly high, cathedral ceilings to maximize interior space," said Ching. "Open side and end walls allow natural airflow, maximizing comfort and athlete satisfaction."

As pickleball's popularity continues to rise, covered courts have become a more convenient option for everyday guests and high-profile tournaments. The site's decision to add another fabric structure emphasizes ClearSpan's versatile building design, as well as the company's commitment to customer experience.

"The biggest compliment we can receive from a satisfied customer is to be involved with facility expansion," said Ching.

ClearSpan hopes this second building will assist in the continued success of the pickleball program and help keep Alabama a premier destination for pickleball players and organizations.

"The business is determined to be on the of the largest covered facilities in the USA, and this will be an amazing showcase for the superior ClearSpan athletic design," continued Ching. "We look forward to exceeding their expectations again in this expansion, and the following regional and national tournaments that will be scheduled there soon."

For over 40 years, ClearSpan Structures has been providing custom and turnkey solutions across dozens of industries. ClearSpan buildings are constructed in the USA with materials of the highest-quality and are backed by industry-leading warranties, ensuring customers receive the reliable coverage they need.

To learn more about ClearSpan's versatile structures, visit http://www.ClearSpan.com or call 866.643.1010.

Media Contact

Brett Bodzinski, ClearSpan Structures, 860.528.1119, bbodzinski@esapco.com

SOURCE ClearSpan Structures