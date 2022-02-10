Dr. Michele S. Green Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Michele S. Green is a board-certified dermatologist. Upper East Side patients and those from the surrounding areas of New York City flock to her practice for a variety of cosmetic dermatology treatments. A graduate from Yale University, with an MD from Mount Sinai Medical School in NYC, Dr. Green treats some of the most discerning, demanding women and men in the world, with issues ranging from premature skin aging to hyperpigmentation, rosacea, acne, and skin cancer.

Her most popular cosmetic dermatology treatments include:

Thermage® – Tightens skin without surgery

Fraxel Dual®– An excellent option for reducing the appearance of fine lines, rough skin texture, and other blemishes

CoolSculpting® – A leading body contouring treatment that can reduce inches on your thighs, waist, and other areas of the body.

PRP for hair loss

A True Patient Focus

Dr. Green respects the healing process and believes in the value of spending as much time as needed with her patients, addressing questions, and reviewing all available options for treatment and products. She takes a conservative yet proven approach, with the goal of helping you feel more confident and optimistic about your appearance.

In addition to being a keen diagnostician and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Green also possesses exceptional technical ability. She skillfully performs the latest in laser therapies, chemical peels, and other skin rejuvenation techniques. Learn why being board certified in dermatology matters.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Green worked for global skincare brands, L'Oreal, Johnson and Johnson, Bioré®, and RoC® on the research, development, and safety testing of worldwide product launches. She has been tapped by magazine editors for expert skincare advice, product recommendations for articles, and trend stories. She has appeared on TV news segments to offer her expertise. Additionally, Dr. Green has published articles on topics ranging from skin cancer to dermal fillers in professional journals including The Journal of American Academy of Dermatology and Cosmetic Dermatology.

With the access to cutting-edge research and ingredients from around the world, coupled with her knowledge about what women want, she formulated her own specialty line of products called MGSKINLABS, Inc. "If I'm going to recommend a product, I really have to believe in it," Dr. Green states. "With countless brands all making similar claims, women are confused, and using the wrong product can be worse than using no products at all."

With patient feedback at the cornerstone of product development, MGSKINLABS combines the most synergistic blends of clinically proven ingredients and sophisticated technologies. MGSKINLABS products address a variety of skincare challenges caused by environmental assaults and genetics. Thanks to visibly remarkable results and rave reviews, MGSKINLABS enables Dr. Green to extend her extraordinary treatment approach toward skincare beyond her NYC practice.

Dr. Michele Green has published numerous papers on the surgical reconstruction margins and treatment of malignant melanoma that highlight her expertise in this field. Dr. Green is also a principal member of the Skin Cancer Foundation and volunteers her time at skin cancer screenings.

Learn more about Dr. Michele S. Green by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-michele-s-green/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living