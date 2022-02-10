Raynand Pierre's newly released "Hard Way to Happiness (A Soldier's History)" is a compelling tale with equal parts action and romance

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hard Way to Happiness (A Soldier's History)": a gripping tale that will draw at the heartstrings and keep readers on the edge of their seats. "Hard Way to Happiness (A Soldier's History)" is the creation of published author Raynand Pierre, a lawyer, journalist, and human rights activist born in Saint-Michel-de-l'Attalaye (Haiti) in 1960.
Pierre shares, "Ray Gaillard was an American born of Haitian origin who served in the famous Navy Seal, under cover of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) but worked, in fact, for Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the past two years.
"At twenty-four, Joyce Gallagher was a happy and truthfully pretty young lady. At this age, she still hadn't had a boyfriend, an unusual thing for a young girl having passed already six years in university.
"The Gaillard family was part of a greater Catholic traditional caste that occupied the highest functions of that little city in Haiti. It was also an ancestry of large landowners that benefited from the generosity of the different governments.
"The Gallagher family was part of an old traditional White conservative origins from Ireland who had made their fortune first in the slave trade and then in the processing of food products.
"What do you expect when the only child of a White supremacist family from the Deep South of America fell in love with a Black son of an immigrant family from a broken country?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raynand Pierre's new book is an articulate tale of love, family history, and faith.
Pierre crafts a well-balanced fiction that will captivate audiences from any walk of life.
