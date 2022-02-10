Fresh faces enlist in Tennessee River Valley regional advocacy group's mission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two new directors have joined the governing board of the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, the largest nonprofit organization in the American South promoting resource conservation and outdoor recreation combined with the principles of geotourism.

Kim Davis of Southwest Virginia and Kerry Allen of Southwest Kentucky were seated on the TRVSC board during the group's quarterly meeting in January 2022..

Both are dedicated to -- and have a long history advocating for -- commitments, concepts and enterprises associated with geotourism, which is fundamental to TRV Stewardship Council's mission.

The term "geotourism" refers to regional and local efforts designed to promote economic growth while simultaneously enhancing the geographical character of a place -- its environment, culture, aesthetics, heritage, as well as the present and future wellbeing of its residents.

The stewardship council is dedicated to promoting volunteer environmental cleanup efforts, aiding small and independent businesses, facilitating cultural-heritage education and outreach, and highlighting the endless nature-based recreation potential across a seven-state region in the Southern U.S., including parts of Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Davis and Allen are highly active in their respective regions of the Tennessee River Basin, and each has spent years encouraging responsible tourism-oriented economic development and advocating innovative, productive partnerships among stakeholder groups with interests in heritage preservation and local community livability-enhancement efforts.

Kim Davis

A native of Bristol, Va., Kim is a seasoned marketing and tourism professional with over 15 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, communications marketing and large-scale event management.

She currently serves as executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, a group working to "encourage the economic development of Southwest Virginia through the expansion of cultural and natural heritage ventures and initiatives related to tourism and other asset-based enterprises."

Prior to heading up Friends of SWVA, Kim was director of marketing for Bristol's world-renowned Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which draws tens of thousands of visitors annually to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to learn not just about a uniquely American musical artform, but to experience the spectacular and fascinating region's rich culture and breathtaking landscapes that produced the genre that today enjoys world-wide appeal.

Kerry Allen

Born and raised in Trigg County, Kentucky, Kerry Allen is eager to raise the profile of his region's wealth of recreation assets and cultural resources – most prominently, Lake Barkley, Kentucky Lake and the vast, extraordinary Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

"The main thing I hope to achieve is putting Kentucky on the same platform as the other states associated with the Tennessee River Valley," said Allen. "Being the only person and the first from Kentucky, I am very honored to be part of the association."

Allen graduated from Trigg County High School 1983 and from Hopkinsville Community College in 1995.

His career background in land-and-water conservation, honoring local heritage and promoting area tourism includes working more than 25 years at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.

Since 2008 Allen has also been an active member of the Lake Region Coalition, where he has "held every office there is" for the organization.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).



