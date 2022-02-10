If Aliens Invaded Earth in 2030, How Would Humans Respond?

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Danae Oberlin returns to the future with her readers in They Walk Among Us, Vol. 2 ($26.49, paperback, 9781662842115; $9.99, e-book, 9781662842122).
Fans of They Walk Among Us, Vol. 1 will encounter Dana once again as she and her comrades in the government seek to fight off an ugly alien race. Using an amulet that gives her special abilities, she battles to protect her home planet.
"[They Walk Among Us is] an awesome roller coaster of adventure, travel, magic, fast cars and jets, and a love affair to beat all love triangles you've read about before! Join Dana on her journey of epic proportions to fight for all humanity!" said Oberlin.
Danae Oberlin is a U.S. Navy veteran, cancer survivor and turtle enthusiast.
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. They Walk Among Us, Vol. 2 is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
