Phillip Cimei's newly released "The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place" is an engaging exploration of key concepts found in Matthew 6 and 7

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place": a thought-provoking opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place" is the creation of published author Phillip Cimei, a loving husband and father of seven who is a retired principal with a M.Ed. in school administration.

Cimei shares, "The perfect religion is as hard a concept that many deny exists as is the way that Christians can be perfect and have that perfect relationship with God. Yet Jesus said in Matthew 5:48, 'Therefore you shall be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect.' Can we find that perfect religion? Can we find that perfection Jesus commands? And can we find that connection with God in His secret place?

"The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place attempts to open the door to the room we must enter to find God, who is in the secret place. When we connect to our Father, we will understand the will of our Father. We must find that place to have that one-on-one connection and let the Holy Spirit lead us down the path of righteousness.

"When we understand this secret place's location, we can then understand the teachings of Jesus on the Sermon on the Mount. How important are these teachings that Jesus said are God's will and requirements to enter the kingdom of heaven? "For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven.""

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Cimei's new book will challenge and encourage readers as a series of key Christian subjects are explored.

Cimei shares in hopes of aiding others to develop and nurture a connection to God through dedicated study of His word.

Consumers can purchase "The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Perfect Religion: Gateway to God's Secret Place," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing