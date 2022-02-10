Lisa C. Miller's newly released "Nightly Inspirations from the Heart of God" is a heartening collection of spiritual poetry meant to encourage

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nightly Inspirations from the Heart of God": a potent reminder of God's blessings and the strength one can find in faith. "Nightly Inspirations from the Heart of God" is the creation of published author Lisa C. Miller, a loving wife and mother who has had a lifelong passion for creative writing.
Miller shares, "This book contains inspirational prose and poetry meant to encourage and uplift. I write from the heart with the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. We have had a creative partnership for many years. I write for the lost or broken souls to show them they are not alone. We are all on a journey and should encourage each other daily."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa C. Miller's new book will encourage and empower as readers consider the layered messages found within.
Miller writes in hopes of inspiring others and bringing a sense of peace to each day through thoughtful poetic verse.
Consumers can purchase "Nightly Inspirations from the Heart of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Nightly Inspirations from the Heart of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
