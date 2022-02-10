Leianna Gonzalez's newly released "Mimi's Travels to the Florida Keys" is a charming tale of a special little flamingo with big dreams

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mimi's Travels to the Florida Keys": an enjoyable juvenile fiction with an important message on valuing oneself. "Mimi's Travels to the Florida Keys" is the creation of published author Leianna Gonzalez, a resident of Miami, Florida, who is a human resource professional and holds an advanced degree in professional studies.
Gonzalez shares, "Mimi is a unique little flamingo, and many didn't understand her ways of doing and thinking. Some misconstrued that Mimi was shy and didn't make sense. One thing was for sure, Mimi knew she loved to explore and wanted to see the northern lights even though she was a flamingo; even so, anything was possible in Mimi's mind."
Mimi has autism spectrum disorder. Mimi wasn't special, she was uniquely built. Mimi thought and did things differently and that was her superpower. Mimi's father helps her see things and situations in a positive light. Come join Mimi's journey as she learns her passion for traveling.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leianna Gonzalez's new book is a delightful trip to the Florida Keys for an inquisitive little flamingo.
Pairing vibrant illustrations with a thoughtful story, Gonzalez welcomes young readers to enjoy Mimi's adventure.
Consumers can purchase "Mimi's Travels to the Florida Keys" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mimi's Travels to the Florida Keys," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
