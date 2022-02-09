News Leaders Call on Pentagon to Allow Journalists to Embed with U.S. Military

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club joined news outlets in calling on the Department of Defense to allow journalists to embed with U.S. military troops deployed to Eastern Europe.
"While American journalists have requested to embed with troops deploying to Europe in response to Russian military build-up near Ukraine, the Pentagon has not yet allowed any reporter to accompany troops responding to the potential crisis. This is a threat to our country's open press," said Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club. "The Club stands with news organizations calling on the Pentagon to permit access for journalists so that they can rightfully keep the American public and families of our troops informed."
The original statement, found in full here, published by Military Times and endorsed by numerous news organizations, declared that the "American public, including those military families, have a right to know how and what their troops are doing and how their tax dollars are spent. As a result, we call on the Pentagon to immediately begin the process of allowing journalists to embed with troops headed to Europe in response to Russian troop movements near Ukraine."
At his Monday Pentagon press briefing, spokesman John Kirby said he is responsible for decisions regarding media access and yet no journalist has been allowed to accompany these troops and bring their stories home.
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.
CONTACT: Kaitlyn Cotter, kcotter@press.org, 202-662-7511
SOURCE National Press Club
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.