Proppants Market in North America - 73% of Growth to Originate from the US|Evolving Opportunities with Badger Mining Corp. & CARBO Ceramics Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Proppants Market In North America offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The proppants market in North America size is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion, at a CAGR of 12.52% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest report by Technavio. 73% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for proppants in North America. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Canada. The growing extraction and production of crude oil in counties such as the US will facilitate the proppants market growth in North America over the forecast period. In North America, the US is the largest producer of crude oil. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil production in the US was 10.9 million barrels per day in 2018, and it increased to 11.3 million barrels per day in 2020.

Company Profiles

The proppants market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The proppants market in North America report provides complete insights on key vendors including Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

Badger Mining Corp. - The company offers TURBOprop that utilizes a patented surface modification technology, that creates an attraction to gaseous phases present in the fluid.

CARBO Ceramics Inc. - The company offers proppant technology products such as Ultra-conductive Ceramic Proppant, Microproppant, Resin-coated Proppant, and many more.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers proppants in China and in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Covia Holdings Corp. - The company offers precured resin-coated proppant.

Fores Ltd., - The company offers high-quality ceramic proppants for unconventional oil and natural gas plays.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand for fine mesh raw frac sand, rising investments in shale oil and gas, and the abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources will drive the growth of the Proppants Market in North America. However, environmental concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process might hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the proppants market in North America report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments regular sand, resin-coated, and ceramic. The proppants market share growth in North America by the regular sand segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will have the largest share of the market.

Proppants Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.80 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 73% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

