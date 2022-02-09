TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.059

Distribution per Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2022

Distribution per Trust Unit: US$0.0615

Distribution per Class U: US$0.0615

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2022

H2 VENTURES 1 INC. ("HO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 7, 2022, effective at the open of market February 11, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: March 10, 2022

Record Date: February 23, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 22, 2022

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2021 has been revoked on February 8, 2022.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 11, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

REEM CAPITAL CORP. ("REEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 15, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective November 18, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, February 11, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,900,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,400,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: REEM.P CUSIP Number: 75846C 10 3 Sponsoring Member: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 350,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 15, 2021.

Company Contact: Arthur H. Kwan, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 300 Roslyn Building, 400 – 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L6 Company Phone Number: 403-999-7808 Company Email Address: Arthur_h_kwan@hotmail.com

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 27, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 27, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,500,000 shares with 2,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 26, 2020.

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Letter Agreement dated December 14, 2021 between the Company and Akkerman Exploration B.V. (Jan Akkerman) whereby the Company can earn-in a 100% interest in three mineral reservations located in Vihanti-Pyhȁsalmi VMS district in Finland and a fourth reservation located along strike from the Oijȁrvi gold project, Finland that are held by Akkerman Finland OY. The consideration is payable as follows:

Euro 10,000 is payable as of December 14, 2021



Euro 150,000 , 1,470,000 common shares and Euro 200,000 in exploration expenditures for the initial earn-in of a 49% interest



1,530,000 commons shares and Euro 200,000 in exploration expenditures for the second earn-in of a 51% interest; and



Euro 15,000 after the second earn-in.

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Convertible Debentures, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 8, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Convertible Debentures: 1,575 convertible debenture units ("Debentures") each comprised of $1,000

unsecured principal amount and 1,430 common share purchase warrants

("Warrants").

All other details remain unchanged.

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 32,897,662 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share



Warrants: 32,897,662 common share purchase warrants to purchase 32,897,662 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 89 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Finance Management Inc. (Martin Moreau) Y 600,000 Aggregate ProGroup (8 subscribers) P 800,334

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $24,942.02.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 12, 2021, November 30, 2021 and January 27, 2022.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 32 897 662 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,30 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 32 897 662 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 32 897 662 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 89 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Finance Management Inc. (Martin Moreau) Y 600 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (8 souscripteurs) P 800 334

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 24 942,02 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 12 novembre 2021, 30 novembre 2021 et le 27 janvier 2022.

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, Feb.09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amended

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 25, 2022 (the "Bulletin"), the Exchange has accepted the following amendments with the remainder of the Bulletin unchanged, as disclosed by the Company in a news release dated February 7, 2022, with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 18,950,000 shares



Warrants: 18,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,950,000 shares



Number of Placees: 25 placees

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced January 10, 2022 pursuant to a subsequent advance under an existing amended and restated convertible loan facility disclosed on February 10, 2021:

Convertible Debenture CDN$1,500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $3.514 of principal amount outstanding

per share until maturity



Maturity date: October 7, 2024



Interest rate: 8% per annum and 1.5% per annum stand-by interest rate



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Beedie Investments Limited Y up to 426,845 (Ryan Beedie)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release on February 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. ("OML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares")



Purchase Price: $1.25 per Share



Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units





Candeco Realty Limited



(Jan Holland) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 4, 2022.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Feb.09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2022 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANY:

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

