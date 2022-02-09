NexTier Schedules Virtual Investor Day 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier is excited to announce that we have scheduled our Virtual Investor Day for Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT. This immersive experience will showcase our key business leaders who will highlight the advantages of our strategy focused on integrated well completion services for reducing both costs and emissions at the wellsite. We believe our strategy has and will continue to create significant value for the NexTier investor and we are excited to share our view on how it will positively impact NexTier's future earnings power. The management presentations will be followed by a Question & Answer session with the NexTier team.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.
Investor Contact:
Kenneth Pucheu
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Sabella
Vice President - Investor Relations and Business Development
michael.sabella@nextierofs.com
SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions
