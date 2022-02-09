SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IDFB, NSEC, VCRA, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Peak Bancorp, Inc. IDFB
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Peak Bancorp, Inc. IDFB, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IDFB's shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of IDFB common stock that they hold. If you own IDFB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/idfb
The National Security Group, Inc. NSEC
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The National Security Group, Inc. NSEC, in connection with the proposed acquisition of NSEC by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NSEC's shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock that they hold. If you own NSEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nsec
Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VCRA shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of VCRA common stock that they hold. If you own VCRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vcra
Exterran Corporation EXTN
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation EXTN in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock that they hold. If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn
