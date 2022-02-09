Shell Avenue Expands Into Executive, Organizational & Career Transformation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shell Avenue, a private therapeutic recovery and personal transformation center is expanding its operations. The spiritual growth incubator focused on curated personal growth consulting for people aiming to overcome their life-limitations, such as addiction, negative belief systems, relationship and family challenges, is applying its transformation philosophy to drive massive in-house coaching success for companies, executives and those in need of career consulting.

"At Shell, we see that what unites all people who walk through our doors is some kind of misdirection in their personal GPS," says Shell founder and CEO, Sean McFarland, "They're stuck in their stories and reliving their trauma daily. Companies are no different. Their culture defines their success, and the pandemic saw one of the greatest upheavals in modern history: people finally realized the role their work life has on their sense of self."

Founded in 2001 by Sean McFarland, Shell Avenue has helped thousands of individuals, couples and families overcome their struggles, confront their demons, and transform their lives. Now executives, organizations and other professionals are turning to Shell's Sean McFarland to help them imbue themselves and their professional cultures with conscious decisions and intentional values. As ever, as Sean says, the goal is: "First one to love wins!"

This type of work isn't entirely new to Shell. Sean McFarland has worked with companies such as advertising technology giant Channel Factory, SEO and digital marketing agency GR0, Ferrazzi Greenlight, a global consulting and coaching firm based in Los Angeles, and Peter Diamandis, MD; author of Abundance, BOLD, The Future is Faster Than You Think, and LIFE FORCE, which he co-wrote with Tony Robbins and is released this month.

"Sean McFarland is an extraordinary executive and performance coach, supporting me for the past decade across all aspects of my life. He delivers wisdom, insights, and coaching with tough love, consistency, and a higher power. He is extraordinarily pro-active in reaching out and making himself available at a level I've never experienced before. I feel blessed to have Sean in my corner."

At the organizational level, academic research emphasizes how strategically vital company culture is to organizational performance and employee well-being and the pandemic has put enormous stress on all companies, even those with strong cultural track records.

The Shell Avenue philosophy takes a full 360º approach to the individual and institution with a focus on transparency, equality, and the importance of pause-driven decision-making. Pause-driven decision-making is all about creating empathic, non-reactive corporate environments by investing in fulfillment in all areas of employees' lives. Time and again, we've seen how more fulfilled employees produce more effective work, unconstrained by personal resentments, unnecessary intra-office rivalries, and other day-to-day grievances or issues which jam them up and cause them to feel out-of-sync with their colleagues and the corporate mission.

"I look at my employees and my company in a completely new way thanks to Sean. I can't wait to see other companies and executives benefit from what Shell has managed to provide GR0," says GRO's CEO and Founder, Kevin Miller, "As companies like ours continue to adapt to new-normal conditions, the Shell Avenue offering is welcome indeed."

Shell Avenue's Sean McFarland offers one-to-one coaching, in-house employee coaching, and focused corporate workshops and retreats both online and in-person. For more information, or to book a consultation, visit the Shell website here.

About Shell Avenue:

Shell Avenue is a spiritual growth incubator helping people from all walks of life - addicts, ex-cons, trauma survivors, individuals, couples, families, executives, and companies - shift their narrative and recover their primary purpose.



