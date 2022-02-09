During Chinese New Year, Mazhang Lucky Bamboo Shown Overseas

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A poster themed "Mazhang Lucky Bamboo Flower Market on the Clouds" shown on a screen of Times Square in New York City, according to Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd., who tenants the screen.
What do Chinese people buy for the Chinese New Year? Generally, they buy some auspicious decorations to decorate their home, which means lucky strike in the coming year; or they buy green plants and colorful flowers, symbolizing that they will be healthy in the coming year, and their life, career, and studies will be successful.
Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana) has the meaning of "a year of peace and good luck". Before the Chinese New Year, many families buy the plants to decorate their home, symbolizing their expectation of good luck in the coming year.
Mazhang is located in Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province, the southernmost city of the Chinese mainland. Since the reign of Tianbao in Tang Dynasty, Mazhang has enjoyed the reputation of "a distribution center for merchants from all over the world and a hub for land and marine transportation". Over nearly 30 years' development of flower industry, Mazhang District, Zhanjiang City, has developed into an important flower and seedling production base and trading center in South China, currently providing rich flower varieties such as Lucky Bamboo, Heteropanax Fragrans and Dracaena Angustifoli. Mazhang has a Lucky Bamboo market share of 70%, which has developed Lucky Bamboo from a single variety into a variety of weaving art and modeling products supply chain. Integrating planting, processing and modeling, market service, export business and industrialization promotion as a whole, Mazhang is expanding its industrial influence.
Lucky Bamboo is easy to take care of, waterlogging-resistant, fertility-resistant, and cold-resistant, because it is adaptable to various climate and light conditions. Mazhang Lucky Bamboo is mainly used for ornamental purposes and can be placed in offices or homes. It can help disinfect and purify indoor air and improve the air quality in rooms where people don't often open windows for ventilation.
On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Mazhang passes on the luck from Lucky Bamboo to the people all over the world and wishes everyone good luck in the Year of the Tiger!
Image Attachments Links:
Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=414862
Caption: Poster themed Mazhang Lucky Bamboo shown on a screen in Times Square
SOURCE Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.