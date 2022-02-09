Ubitus and Dear Villager publish 'Edge Of Eternity' on Nintendo Switch(TM), pre-order starts from 9th Feb.

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming solution provider, releases the Edge Of Eternity in cloud version with Dear Villagers, for players in selected region in North America, Asia, Australia, and most of the Europe, on 24th February at 0:00 JST, with pre-order starting on 9th February at 0:00 JST.
Quick dive into game, start the adventure right away
Edge Of Eternity has unique J-RPG features – epic battle and strategic turn-based combat system, moreover, it is a fantasy world to be explored with the dynamic storyline and amazing soundtracks. Released and supported by Ubitus technology, players can simply download a small launcher program from Nintendo eShop to enjoy 50+ hours of Edge Of Eternity on Nintendo Switch without worrying storage and long awaited setup.
"I have been really into J-RPG for a long time. I am thrilled to collaborate with talented game developers from Dear Villagers and Midgar Studio on cloud version, and offer this fantastic title on Nintendo Switch. I believe all of the players will definitely enjoy the melody made by Yasunori Mitsuda and the splendid open world story, just like me", Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments. Ubitus expects to help more and more game publishers and developers to distribute their works to different channels and platforms with minimal time and effort, for a stronger cloud gaming ecosystem.
※Nintendo Switch is a Trademark of Nintendo.
Nintendo eShop:
North American：https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/edge-of-eternity-switch/
About Ubitus
Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.
With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.
Contact Us
TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)
+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net
About Dear Villagers
Dear Villagers is a publishing label of Plug In Digital. It's a place where talented studios can unleash their creativity and focus on bringing unique single player experiences to players on PC and console, experiences that will stay with them long after the credits roll. Dear Villager's line-up includes the award-winning The Forgotten City, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, ScourgeBringer and Edge Of Eternity.
Media contact:
SOURCE Ubitus K.K.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.