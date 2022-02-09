Bamboo Toothbrush Market to Grow by USD 14.55 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest bamboo toothbrush market report by Technavio infers that the easy availability of eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 14.55 million from 2021 to 2026.
Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bamboo Toothbrush Market size
- Bamboo Toothbrush Market trends
- Bamboo Toothbrush Market industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Distribution Channel:
- Offline:
- In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021.
- The growth is attributed to an increasing number of stores across the world, including Walmart, Aldi, Target, and SPAR across countries such as Germany, the UK, China, India, and the US, to gain maximum customer penetration.
- Online
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
North America will contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant increase in the adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly dental care products. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute to the highest market growth.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Bamboo Toothbrush Market
- Market Driver:
- Easy availability of eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods:
Plastic toothbrushes cannot be recycled and have become one of the leading causes of environmental pollution. Hence, consumers are using decomposable products, and manufacturers are producing eco-friendly products. Bamboo toothbrushes are a sustainable alternative to plastic brushes, as they are eco-friendly.
- Market Trend:
- Growing sales through online distribution channels:
E-retailing of various products, including bamboo toothbrushes, is also gaining popularity because it is a time-saving and cost-effective process of purchasing products. Moreover, prices offered online are often lower than those available offline due to the lower overhead costs for online retailers. Furthermore, promotion through social media platforms by posting persuading images, videos, blogs, and repetitive advertisements and growing smartphone and Internet penetration would further drive the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?
- Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
- Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
- Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
- Analyze market regulations
Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bamboo toothbrush market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bamboo toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bamboo toothbrush market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bamboo toothbrush market vendors
Related Reports:
Toothpaste Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Bamboo Toothbrush Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.55 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bamboo Brush Co., Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo, Brush with Bamboo, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ecolife Innovations LLC, Environmental Toothbrush, House of Tribe Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Bamboo Brush Society, and The Humble Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.