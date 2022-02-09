Greenberg Traurig's Seth Entin Speaks on Capital Gains and Distributable Income at ABA Midyear Tax Meeting

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax Practice Shareholder Seth J. Entin of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. participated in a panel session discussing tax strategies for trust and estate beneficiaries at the American Bar Association's (ABA) Virtual 2022 Midyear Tax Meeting last week.

Entin's session titled, "Putting the Toothpaste Back in the Tube: Capital Gains and DNI," focused on trust taxation basics, strategies to plan and allocate capital gains to distributable net income (DNI) for domestic trusts, foreign trusts, foreign estates, and DNI exceptions.

Entin, who is based in the firm's Miami office, and has more than 23 years of experience, focuses his practice on the international taxation of high-net-worth individuals and families, international corporate taxation, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) international tax audits, and IRS voluntary disclosures. In 2016, he was recognized as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America guide. He has also been recognized by Chambers USA – America's leading business lawyers guide – since 2007, where he is currently ranked in Band 1 for tax law in Florida.

He is an adjunct professor of international taxation at the University of Miami School of Law and a member of the American College of Tax Counsel.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.