Greenberg Traurig's Seth Entin Speaks on Capital Gains and Distributable Income at ABA Midyear Tax Meeting

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax Practice Shareholder Seth J. Entin of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. participated in a panel session discussing tax strategies for trust and estate beneficiaries at the American Bar Association's (ABA) Virtual 2022 Midyear Tax Meeting last week.
Entin's session titled, "Putting the Toothpaste Back in the Tube: Capital Gains and DNI," focused on trust taxation basics, strategies to plan and allocate capital gains to distributable net income (DNI) for domestic trusts, foreign trusts, foreign estates, and DNI exceptions.
Entin, who is based in the firm's Miami office, and has more than 23 years of experience, focuses his practice on the international taxation of high-net-worth individuals and families, international corporate taxation, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) international tax audits, and IRS voluntary disclosures. In 2016, he was recognized as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America guide. He has also been recognized by Chambers USA – America's leading business lawyers guide – since 2007, where he is currently ranked in Band 1 for tax law in Florida.
He is an adjunct professor of international taxation at the University of Miami School of Law and a member of the American College of Tax Counsel.
