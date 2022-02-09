PMMA Microspheres Market to Grow by USD 98.23 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PMMA microspheres market report by Technavio infers that the increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 98.23 million from 2021 to 2026.
The PMMA microspheres market covers the following areas:
PMMA Microspheres Market Sizing
PMMA Microspheres Market Forecast
PMMA Microspheres Market Analysis
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Comindex SA, Cospheric LLC, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., Imperial Microspheres, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Microbeads AS, Microchem, Phosphorex Inc., and Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Type:
- Industrial PMMA microspheres:
- The industrial PMMA microspheres segment contributed largely to the overall market growth in 2021.
- The industrial PMMA microspheres segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. PMMA is a versatile material that is used in various sectors and applications, such as car rear lights and instrument clusters, appliances, and glasses lenses, due to its transparency and durability.
- Medical PMMA microspheres
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the increased demand for long-lasting plastic goods from the construction, automotive, and electronics industries. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China, Japan, and Austria will contribute the highest market growth.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the PMMA Microspheres Market
- Market Driver:
- Increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industries:
PMMA microspheres have high biocompatibility, which allows them to be employed in the life sciences and medical industries. Meanwhile, PMMA microspheres of medical-grade feature smooth, spherical, and tiny structures that are not easily absorbed by the body. They are used to aid in the natural creation of human collagen, which enables the repair and restoration of the long-term structural integrity of spinal disc defects. Artificial bone cement based on PMMA microspheres is also commonly utilized in orthopedic treatment because of its excellent mechanical qualities.
- Market Trend:
- Increasing adoption from the cosmetic industry:
PMMA microspheres are used in cosmetics and toiletries as cosmetic ingredients. They are injected into the skin to permanently minimize wrinkles or scars and increase light-scattering qualities. Hence, expansion in the cosmetics sector is projected to fuel the demand for PMMA microspheres during the forecast period.
PMMA Microspheres Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 98.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Canada, Austria, and Czech Republic
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Comindex SA, Cospheric LLC, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., Imperial Microspheres, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Microbeads AS, Microchem, Phosphorex Inc., and Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
