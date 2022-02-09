Banknote Market to register a growth of USD 2.47 billion at a CAGR of 4.18% | Rising Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies is a Key Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The banknote market is estimated to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%.
Factors such as the central bank policies for clean banknotes and surge in the use of durable solutions for printing currencies are supporting the banknote market growth positively.
Our research report on " Banknote Market by Printer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Banknote Market Report Key Highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 3.56%
- Key market segments: Printer type (state-owned and commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 31%
Banknote Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.56
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Crane Co., De La Rue Plc, FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Joint Stock Company Goznak, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, Orell Fussli Holding AG, and Security Papers Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Banknote Market Trend
- Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies
The use of durable solutions including pure polymer substrates, hybrid substrates, paper/polymer composites, and superior varnishes and coatings has garnered prominence over the use of conventional paper notes in the recent years. The solutions are more tear-resistant, waterproof, and more impervious to contamination due to folding, soiling, and microorganisms. In addition, they aid in improving the lifespan of the currencies. Furthermore, the currencies printed on polymer substrates are highly secured while being equipped with additional features including a see-through window, quill, and serialized numbers. This will further result in the reprinting of currencies, in turn, boosting the market's growth during the forecast period.
Banknote Market Challenge
- Transition Toward a Cashless Economy
The market has undergone a transition from metal coins to paper notes and from bank accounts to e-wallets. The various options for electronic payment methods include net banking, digital e-wallets, and mobile banking. Factors such as the rising discounts available on mobile wallets, increased convenience, faster transactions, and elimination of the need to carry cash have encouraged people to use digital payment platforms. There has been a significant increase in the use of debit and credit cards for payments. The rise in the number of cashless payment transactions by consumers poses a threat to banknotes.
Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Banknote Market.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The banknote market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, BNB Corp. offers banknotes under the brand name OVI.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- BNB Corp.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Crane Co.
- De La Rue Plc
- FNMT-RCM
- Giesecke + Devrient GmbH
- Joint Stock Company Goznak
- Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS
- Orell Fussli Holding AG
- Security Papers Ltd.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report
- Key Segment Analysis by Printer Type
- State-owned
The state-owned printer type segment held the largest banknote market share in 2020. The global banknote market is likely to remain dominated by this segment during the forecast period owing to the importance of preserving national security.
·
- Commercial
Regional Market Analysis
North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of banknote market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for banknotes in North America. In addition, APAC will also contribute to the market growth owing to the high demand for banknotes from its large population base. US, China, UK, India, and Germany are some of the key revenue-generating economies of banknote market.
Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Related Reports
Currency Counting Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The currency counting machine market value is projected to grow by USD 373.27 million at a decelerating CAGR of 13.51% from 2020 and 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis are focused on emerging market trends and actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.